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HomeCompare Bikes W175 vs FZS FI V4

Kawasaki W175 vs Yamaha FZS FI V4

In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
W175 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS w175 Fzs fi v4
BrandKawasakiYamaha
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity177 cc149 cc
Power13 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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FZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS FI V4
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki W175 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Suspension View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13 L
Length
2005 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1330 mm
Height
1050 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg136 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
805 mm2000 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
480 km643.5 km
Max Speed
110 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
177 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single CylinderAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh, 5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
65.5 mm57.3 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle Frame, Steel-
Rear Suspension
"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"-
Front Suspension
30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V 6Ah-
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6301,36,261
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,0001,19,846
RTO
9,0409,587
Insurance
10,5906,828
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8502,928

FZS FI V4 Comparison with other bikes

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FZS FI V4 vs FZ-FI V3
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