In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.