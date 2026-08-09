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HomeCompare Bikes W175 vs FZ 25 [2020-2023]

Kawasaki W175 vs Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
W175 vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS w175 Fz 25 [2020-2023]
BrandKawasakiYamaha
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity177 cc249 cc
Power13 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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FZ 25 [2020-2023]
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]
BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki W175 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Seat
Right Side View
Engine
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L14 L
Length
2005 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1360 mm
Height
1050 mm1075 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg153 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm795 mm
Width
805 mm775 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
480 km-
Max Speed
110 kmph-
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm58 mm
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
177 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single CylinderAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
65.5 mm74 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle Frame, SteelDiamond
Rear Suspension
"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mmTelescopic Fork
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V 6Ah12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6301,58,696
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,0001,34,800
RTO
9,04011,514
Insurance
10,59010,283
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8503,410

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