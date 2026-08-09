In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
W175 vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|w175
|Fz 25 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|177 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|13 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS