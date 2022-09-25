|Engine Type
|Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
|Displacement
|177 cc
|Max Torque
|13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|58 Nm
|No. of Cylinders
|1
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc
|Ignition
|Digital
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|Bore
|65.5 mm
|Stroke
|52.4 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.1:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|Top Speed
|Peak Power
|13.05 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|On-Road Price
|₹1,75,000
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,75,000
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹0
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,761
|₹2,739