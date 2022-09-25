HT Auto
Kawasaki W175 vs Vespa VXL 125

W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single CylinderSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Displacement
177 cc124.45 cc
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No. of Cylinders
1-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, multi-discAutomatic
Ignition
DigitalElectronic EMS
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Bore
65.5 mm52 mm
Stroke
52.4 mm58.6 mm
Compression Ratio
9.1:19.2:1 ± 0.4
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Top Speed
Peak Power
13.05 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,0001,29,259
Ex-Showroom Price
1,75,0001,13,342
RTO
09,067
Insurance
06,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7612,778

