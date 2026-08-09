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HomeCompare Bikes W175 vs VXL 125

Kawasaki W175 vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
W175 vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS w175 Vxl 125
BrandKawasakiVespa
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity177 cc124 cc
Power13 PS PS9.78 PS PS

Filters
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki W175 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L7.4 L
Length
2005 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1290 mm
Height
1050 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm770 mm
Width
805 mm690 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
480 km-
Max Speed
110 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
177 cc124.45
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single CylinderSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Clutch
Wet MultiplateCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
65.5 mm52 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle Frame, Steel-
Rear Suspension
"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mmAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V 6Ah-
Tail Light
Halogen BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6301,48,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,0001,30,951
RTO
9,04010,476
Insurance
10,5907,333
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8503,197

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
VXL 125 vs Activa 6G

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