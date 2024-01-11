Saved Articles

Kawasaki W175 vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
177 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single CylinderSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
65.5 mm52 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,7601,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,00094,821
RTO
10,8007,585
Insurance
10,9606,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3692,339

