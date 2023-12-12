Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes W175 vs Notte125

Kawasaki W175 vs Vespa Notte125

In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm-
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
177 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single CylinderSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
65.5 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
EMI
3,369NaN

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
    2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
    12 Dec 2023
    India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
    India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
    12 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki has launched W175 Street in India and deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from this month only.
    India Bike Week 2023: Kawasaki launches new W175 Street in India at 1.35 lakh
    8 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
    Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
    2 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    View all
     