Kawasaki W175 vs Vespa LX 125

In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
177 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single CylinderSingle Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
65.5 mm52 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,7601,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,00096,615
RTO
10,8007,729
Insurance
10,9606,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3692,382

