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Kawasaki W175 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
W175 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS w175 Iqube
BrandKawasakiTVS
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage45 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity177 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki W175 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2005 mm1805 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm157 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1301 mm
Height
1050 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm-
Width
805 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
480 km94 km
Max Speed
110 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
52.4 mm-
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
177 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
65.5 mm-
Chassis
Double Cradle Frame, Steel-
Rear Suspension
"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"-
Front Suspension
30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V 6Ah-
Tail Light
Halogen Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6301,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,0001,11,422
RTO
9,0400
Insurance
10,5905,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8502,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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