In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
W175 vs iQube Comparison