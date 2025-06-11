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HomeCompare Bikes W175 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Kawasaki W175 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
W175 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS w175 Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandKawasakiTVS
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity177 cc197.75 cc
Power13 PS PS20.82 PS PS

Filters
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki W175 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Seat
Left Side View
Right Side View
Engine
Rear Tyre View
Front Break View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2005 mm2050 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1353 mm
Height
1050 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg152 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm800 mm
Width
805 mm790 mm
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
480 km-
Max Speed
110 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
177 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single CylinderSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
65.5 mm66 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle Frame, SteelDouble Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Rear Suspension
"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"Mono Tube - Mono Shock
Front Suspension
30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mmTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V 6Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED With AHO
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6301,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,0001,46,820
RTO
9,04011,745
Insurance
10,59011,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8503,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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