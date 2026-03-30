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HomeCompare Bikes W175 vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Kawasaki W175 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
W175 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS w175 Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandKawasakiTVS
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity177 cc159.7 cc
Power13 PS PS17.55 PS PS

Filters
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki W175 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Suspension View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2005 mm2035 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1357 mm
Height
1050 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg143 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm800 mm
Width
805 mm790 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
480 km-
Max Speed
110 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
177 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single CylinderSI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multi Plate Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
65.5 mm62 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle Frame, Steel-
Rear Suspension
"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"Mono Shock
Front Suspension
30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm-
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V 6Ah-
Tail Light
Halogen Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6301,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,0001,18,690
RTO
9,0409,495
Insurance
10,59010,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8502,984

Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

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Latest Car & Bike News

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2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
12 Dec 2023
Kawasaki Motors achieves a milestone with the made-in-India W175 LTD launch in the US. Features include a redesigned seat, market-specific colour schemes, and the absence of India-specific equipment.
Made in India Kawasaki W175 LTD launched in USA: Here's what's different
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