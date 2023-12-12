Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes W175 vs Apache RTR 160

Kawasaki W175 vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2023 Kawasaki W175 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm-
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
177 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single CylinderSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
65.5 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,7601,39,671
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,19,420
RTO
10,8009,553
Insurance
10,96010,698
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3693,002

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
    2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
    12 Dec 2023
    India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
    India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
    12 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki has launched W175 Street in India and deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from this month only.
    India Bike Week 2023: Kawasaki launches new W175 Street in India at 1.35 lakh
    8 Dec 2023
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    In the BS 6 avatar the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be one of the well-rounded motorcycles in the 200cc category. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
    15 Aug 2020
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
    3 Sept 2021
    The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310, launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), gets several cosmetic tweaks as well as minor updates to its BS6 engine for a smoother and refined ride quality.
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: First Look
    31 Aug 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    View all
     