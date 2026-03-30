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HomeCompare Bikes W175 vs Apache RTR 160

Kawasaki W175 vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
W175 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS w175 Apache rtr 160
BrandKawasakiTVS
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity177 cc159.7 cc
Power13 PS PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki W175 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2005 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1300 mm
Height
1050 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg137 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
805 mm730 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
480 km-
Max Speed
110 kmph107 kmph
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm-
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
177 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single CylinderSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Clutch
Wet MultiplateSlipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
65.5 mm-
Chassis
Double Cradle Frame, Steel-
Rear Suspension
"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mmTelescopic forks
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V 6Ah12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6301,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,0001,12,190
RTO
9,0408,975
Insurance
10,59011,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8502,850

Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
12 Dec 2023
Kawasaki Motors achieves a milestone with the made-in-India W175 LTD launch in the US. Features include a redesigned seat, market-specific colour schemes, and the absence of India-specific equipment.
Made in India Kawasaki W175 LTD launched in USA: Here's what's different
4 Jun 2026
The newly introduced 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 features dual-channel ABS for the first time.
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27 Jun 2025
Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
2 Jan 2024
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