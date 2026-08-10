In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (last recorded price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
W175 vs Friend Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|w175
|Friend
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|177 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.