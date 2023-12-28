In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Tork Motors Kratos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Tork Motors Kratos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tork Motors Kratos Price starts at 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Kratos engine makes power & torque 7500 w & 38 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Kratos has a range of up to 180 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less