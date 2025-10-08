In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
W175 vs Gixxer Comparison