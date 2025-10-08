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HomeCompare Bikes W175 vs Gixxer

Kawasaki W175 vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
W175 vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS w175 Gixxer
BrandKawasakiSuzuki
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity177 cc155 cc
Power13 PS PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki W175 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2005 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1335 mm
Height
1050 mm1035 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm795 mm
Width
805 mm800 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
480 km-
Max Speed
110 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
177 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
65.5 mm56 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle Frame, Steel-
Rear Suspension
"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"Swing Arm
Front Suspension
30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mmTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V 6Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6301,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,0001,26,421
RTO
9,04012,913
Insurance
10,59013,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8503,275

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