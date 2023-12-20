Saved Articles

HT Auto
Compare Bikes W175 vs Burgman Street

Kawasaki W175 vs Suzuki Burgman Street

In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman Street
STD
₹94,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
177 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
65.5 mm52.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,7601,08,066
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,00094,000
RTO
10,8007,520
Insurance
10,9606,546
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3692,322

