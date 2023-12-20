In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less