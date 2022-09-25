|Engine Type
|Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
|Displacement
|177 cc
|411 cc
|Max Torque
|13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
|No. of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc
|Wet Multi Plate
|Ignition
|Digital
|Digital Electronic Ignition
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5-Speed
|Bore
|65.5 mm
|78 mm
|Stroke
|52.4 mm
|86 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.1:1
|9.5:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Top Speed
|ngine
|-
|Peak Power
|13.05 PS @ 7500 rpm
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|On-Road Price
|₹1,75,000
|₹2,37,609
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,75,000
|₹2,03,085
|RTO
|₹0
|₹16,777
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹17,747
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,761
|₹5,107