Kawasaki W175 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single CylinderSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Displacement
177 cc411 cc
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
No. of Cylinders
1-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, multi-discWet Multi Plate
Ignition
DigitalDigital Electronic Ignition
Gear Box
5 Speed5-Speed
Bore
65.5 mm78 mm
Stroke
52.4 mm86 mm
Compression Ratio
9.1:19.5:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Top Speed
ngine-
Peak Power
13.05 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,0002,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,75,0002,03,085
RTO
016,777
Insurance
017,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7615,107

