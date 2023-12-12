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HomeCompare Bikes W175 vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Kawasaki W175 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
W175 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS w175 Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandKawasakiRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity177 cc349.34 cc
Power13 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki W175 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Left Side View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13 L
Length
2005 mm2145 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1390 mm
Height
1050 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg195 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm805 mm
Width
805 mm785 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
480 km455 km
Max Speed
110 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
177 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
65.5 mm72 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle Frame, SteelTwin Downtube Spine Frame
Rear Suspension
"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Front Suspension
30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mmTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V 6Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
Halogen BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6302,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,0001,93,080
RTO
9,04015,946
Insurance
10,59010,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8504,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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Latest Car & Bike News

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