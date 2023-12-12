In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or River Indie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, Indie engine makes power & torque 6700 W & 26 Nm respectively. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Indie has a range of up to 163 km/charge.
W175 vs Indie Comparison