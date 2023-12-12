In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge.
W175 vs RV400 BRZ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|w175
|Rv400 brz
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|80-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.24 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|177 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours