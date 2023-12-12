In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki W175 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price).
W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours.
Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
