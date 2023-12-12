In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or PURE EV ETrance+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance+ engine makes power & torque 1 kW & 60 Nm respectively. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
W175 vs ETrance+ Comparison