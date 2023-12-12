In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or PURE EV EcoDryft choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV EcoDryft Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, EcoDryft engine makes power & torque 3.0 kW W & 40 Nm respectively. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. EcoDryft has a range of up to 106-171 km/charge.
W175 vs EcoDryft Comparison