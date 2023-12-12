HT Auto

Kawasaki W175 vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
W175 vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS w175 Okhi90
BrandKawasakiOkinawa
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage45.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity177 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
52.4 mm-
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
177 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
65.5 mm-
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Fuel Capacity
12.1 litres-
Length
2007 mm2220 mm
Ground Clearance
152 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1323 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
135.2 kg-
Height
1050 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
786.5 mm900 mm
Width
806 mm710 mm
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,7601,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,86,006
RTO
10,8000
Insurance
10,9606,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3694,139

W175 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Kawasaki W175null | Petrol | Manual1.35 - 1.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Hunter 350null | Petrol | Manual1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
W175 vs Hunter 350

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
    2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
    12 Dec 2023
    India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
    India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
    12 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki has launched W175 Street in India and deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from this month only.
    India Bike Week 2023: Kawasaki launches new W175 Street in India at 1.35 lakh
    8 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
    Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
    2 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     