In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
W175 vs Okhi90 Comparison