In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or Okinawa Dual 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Dual 100 has a range of up to 129 km/charge.
W175 vs Dual 100 Comparison