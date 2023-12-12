Saved Articles

Kawasaki W175 vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
52.4 mm-
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
177 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
65.5 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,7601,50,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,50,000
RTO
10,8000
Insurance
10,9600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3693,224

