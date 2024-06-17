HT Auto

Kawasaki W175 vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
W175 vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS w175 Racer
BrandKawasakiMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage45.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity177 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
52.4 mm-
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
177 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
65.5 mm-
ABS
YesSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Fuel Capacity
12.1 litres-
Length
2007 mm-
Ground Clearance
152 mm185 mm
Wheelbase
1323 mm-
Kerb Weight
135.2 kg-
Height
1050 mm-
Saddle Height
786.5 mm-
Width
806 mm-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,7602,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,92,740
RTO
10,8002,122
Insurance
10,9606,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3694,317

