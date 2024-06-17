In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
W175 vs Racer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|w175
|Racer
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Maruthisan
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|177 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.