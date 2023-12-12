Saved Articles

Kawasaki W175 vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm65 mm
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
177 cc294.72 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single CylinderLiquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
65.5 mm76 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,7602,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,99,900
RTO
10,80015,992
Insurance
10,96010,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3694,863

    Latest News

    The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
    2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
    12 Dec 2023
    India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
    India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
    12 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki has launched W175 Street in India and deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from this month only.
    India Bike Week 2023: Kawasaki launches new W175 Street in India at 1.35 lakh
    8 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
    Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
    2 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

