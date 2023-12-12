In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less