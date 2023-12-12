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Kawasaki W175 vs Lectrix LXS G 2.0

In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or Lectrix LXS G 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. LXS G 2.0 has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge.
W175 vs LXS G 2.0 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS w175 Lxs g 2.0
BrandKawasakiLectrix
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 99,999
Range-65-80 km/charge
Mileage45 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.4 kWh
Engine Capacity177 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Filters
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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LXS G 2.0
Lectrix LXS G 2.0
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki W175 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2005 mm1810 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1320 mm
Height
1050 mm1255 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg100 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm-
Width
805 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeSheet Metal
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
480 km65-80 km
Max Speed
110 kmph55 kmph
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
52.4 mm-
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
177 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Start Buttion
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
65.5 mm-
Chassis
Double Cradle Frame, Steel-
Rear Suspension
"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"-
Front Suspension
30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V 6Ah3.4 kWh
Tail Light
Halogen BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenBulb
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6301,04,250
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,00099,999
RTO
9,0400
Insurance
10,5904,251
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8502,240

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