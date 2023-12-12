In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or Lectrix LXS G 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. LXS G 2.0 has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge.
W175 vs LXS G 2.0 Comparison