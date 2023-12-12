Saved Articles

Kawasaki W175 vs KTM RC 125

In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm47.2 mm
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
177 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single CylinderSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
65.5 mm58 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,7602,07,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,80,538
RTO
10,80014,773
Insurance
10,9608,219
Accessories Charges
04,044
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3694,461

