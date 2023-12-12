In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, 125 Duke engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The 125 Duke mileage is around 48.05 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less