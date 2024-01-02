Saved Articles

Kawasaki W175 vs Komaki SE

In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Komaki SE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SE
Komaki SE
STD
₹96,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
52.4 mm-
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
177 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
65.5 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,76096,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,00096,000
RTO
10,8000
Insurance
10,9600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3692,063

    Latest News

    The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link measures 21.8 km in length with over 16.5 km above the sea, making it India's longest sea bridge
    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India’s longest sea bridge to open on January 12: Maharashtra CM
    2 Jan 2024
    The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project will be India's longest sea bridge and the 10th-longest in the world
    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll fee for cars finalised at 250 for one-way drive
    5 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Hyundai Creta is all set to hit the Indian market on 16th January 2024, which will intensify the rivalry in the mid-size SUV segment, where other models like Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Scorpio-N are among the strong players.
    2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which South Korean SUV should you choose
    11 Jan 2024
    Talking about different FTAs, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that countries are looking to get a pie out of the Indian automobile sector (Image used only for representational purpose)
    UK looks for greater share in India auto sector under FTA: Official
    7 Jan 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia Seltos 2023 has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Kia Seltos 2023 facelift SUV: First drive review
    23 Jul 2023
    How To Change Your Cars Windshield Wiper Blades
    How To Change Your Cars Windshield Wiper Blades | All Things Auto
    17 Jul 2023
    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season
    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season | All Things Auto
    21 Jul 2023
    Kia will announce the prices of the Seltos facelift SUV on July 14. Bookings for the new Seltos will begin on the same day.
    Kia Seltos facelift SUV: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
