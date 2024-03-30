In 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Vulcan S vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vulcan s
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 7.59 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.58 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|61 PS PS
|12.50 PS PS