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HomeCompare BikesVulcan S vs Justin Bieber Edition

Kawasaki Vulcan S vs Vespa Justin Bieber Edition

In 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Vulcan S vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vulcan s Justin bieber edition
BrandKawasakiVespa
Price₹ 7.59 Lakhs₹ 6.46 Lakhs
Mileage20.58 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc155 cc
Power61 PS PS12.50 PS PS

Filters
Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
ABS BS6
₹7.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Justin Bieber Edition
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition
STD
₹6.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Vulcan S Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L8 L
Length
2310 mm1870 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Wheelbase
1575 mm1340 mm
Height
1090 mm-
Kerb Weight
235 kg-
Saddle Height
705 mm790 mm
Width
855 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-160/60-R17Front :-110/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
186 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
61 PS @ 7500 rpm12.50 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
60 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm12.4 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
649 cc155
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinSingle cylinder, 4-Stroke, 3 Valves, i-get
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc, ManualAutomatic Centrifugal Dry Clutch With Vibration Dampers
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6 Speed, ReturnCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork 130 mm-
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock, linkage equipped, with adjustable preload 80 mm-
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Lubrication - Forced Lubrication, Semi-Dry Sump, Rake / Trail - 31 / 120 mm-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,58,5007,16,892
Ex-Showroom Price
7,59,0006,45,690
RTO
64,80051,655
Insurance
34,70019,547
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,45215,408

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