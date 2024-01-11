Saved Articles

Kawasaki Vulcan S vs Moto Morini X-Cape

In 2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
ABS BS6
₹5.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
X-Cape
Moto Morini X-Cape
Smoky Anthracite
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
61 PS @ 7500 rpm60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.8:1-
Displacement
649 cc649 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc, ManualWet Multidisc, Sliding
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinInline Twin Cylinder Liquid Cooled Engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-Values
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,75,5048,06,737
Ex-Showroom Price
6,04,0007,20,000
RTO
48,32057,600
Insurance
23,18429,137
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,51917,339

