In 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Kawasaki Versys 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm. On the other hand, Versys 650 engine makes power & torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Vulcan S vs Versys 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vulcan s
|Versys 650
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 7.59 Lakhs
|₹ 8.48 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.58 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|649 cc
|Power
|61 PS PS
|67 PS PS