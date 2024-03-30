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HomeCompare BikesVulcan S vs Versys 650

Kawasaki Vulcan S vs Kawasaki Versys 650

In 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Kawasaki Versys 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm. On the other hand, Versys 650 engine makes power & torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Vulcan S vs Versys 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vulcan s Versys 650
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 7.59 Lakhs₹ 8.48 Lakhs
Mileage20.58 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc649 cc
Power61 PS PS67 PS PS

Filters
Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
ABS BS6
₹7.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
STD
₹8.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Vulcan S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L21 L
Length
2310 mm2165 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1575 mm1415 mm
Height
1090 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
235 kg218 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm845 mm
Width
855 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-160/60-R17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
186 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
61 PS @ 7500 rpm67 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm61 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc, ManualWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed, Return6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm83 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2B
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork 130 mm41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound damping
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock, linkage equipped, with adjustable preload 80 mmOffset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability/80 mm
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Lubrication - Forced Lubrication, Semi-Dry Sump, Rake / Trail - 31 / 120 mmTFT Instrument Cluster
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,58,5009,56,500
Ex-Showroom Price
7,59,0008,48,000
RTO
64,80071,920
Insurance
34,70036,580
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,45220,558

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Latest Car & Bike News

Image used for representational purpose only.
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30 Mar 2024
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The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 is expected to arrive in the Indian markets too.
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The updated Kawasaki Vulcan S motorcycle gets a new colour option called Pearl Matte Sage Green while retaining the same mechanicals as the MY2024 model.
2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched in India with a new colour, priced at 7.10 lakh
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The 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S is now available in the Metallic Matte Carbon Gray colour scheme.
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