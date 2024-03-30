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HomeCompare BikesVulcan S vs Ninja 400

Kawasaki Vulcan S vs Kawasaki Ninja 400

In 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Kawasaki Ninja 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs. 5.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 400 engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
Vulcan S vs Ninja 400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vulcan s ninja 400
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 7.59 Lakhs₹ 5.24 Lakhs
Mileage20.58 kmpl 24.18 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc399 cc
Power61 PS PS45 PS PS

Filters
Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
ABS BS6
₹7.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Ninja 400 ABS BS6
₹5.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Vulcan S Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L14 L
Length
2310 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm140 mm
Wheelbase
1575 mm1370 mm
Height
1090 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
235 kg168 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm785 mm
Width
855 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm286 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-160/60-R17Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm193 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
186 kmph169 kmph
Max Power
61 PS @ 7500 rpm44.7 bhp @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm51.8 mm
Max Torque
62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm37 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc399 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc, ManualWet multi-disc, manual
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed, Return6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork 130 mmTelescopic fork 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock, linkage equipped, with adjustable preload 80 mmSwingarm 130 mm
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Lubrication - Forced Lubrication, Semi-Dry Sump, Rake / Trail - 31 / 120 mmMulti-function LCD Screen
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital Semi-Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,58,5004,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
7,59,0004,99,000
RTO
64,8000
Insurance
34,7000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,45210,725

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Latest Car & Bike News

Image used for representational purpose only.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Vulcan S available benefits of upto 60,000
30 Mar 2024
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 was a global replacement to the Ninja 300 but was sold in India alongside the latter from 2018 until 2024
Kawasaki Ninja 400 discontinued in India. Check out its replacement
8 May 2024
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is now more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000, while the Vulcan S gets the highest discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000
Kawasaki Ninja 400, Versys 650, Ninja 650 & Vulcan S get discounts up to 60,000
6 Mar 2024
The year-end discounts extend to the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Vulcan S
Ninja 400 to Versys 650, Kawasaki offers year-end discounts up to 60,000
10 Dec 2023
The updated Kawasaki Vulcan S motorcycle gets a new colour option called Pearl Matte Sage Green while retaining the same mechanicals as the MY2024 model.
2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched in India with a new colour, priced at 7.10 lakh
13 Oct 2024
The 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S is now available in the Metallic Matte Carbon Gray colour scheme.
2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched at 7.10 lakh in India. Check details
4 Apr 2023
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