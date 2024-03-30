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HomeCompare BikesVulcan S vs Ninja 500

Kawasaki Vulcan S vs Kawasaki Ninja 500

In 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Kawasaki Ninja 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 500 engine makes power & torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
Vulcan S vs Ninja 500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vulcan s Ninja 500
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 7.59 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Mileage20.58 kmpl26.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc451 cc
Power61 PS PS45.41 PS PS

Filters
Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
ABS BS6
₹7.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ninja 500
Kawasaki Ninja 500
STD
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Vulcan S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L14 L
Length
2310 mm1995 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1575 mm1375 mm
Height
1090 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
235 kg171 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm785 mm
Width
855 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-160/60-R17Front :-110/70-17Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
186 kmph190 kmph
Max Power
61 PS @ 7500 rpm45.4 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc451 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8 Valve Parallel Twin DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc, ManualWet multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed, Return6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2B
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork 130 mmTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock, linkage equipped, with adjustable preload 80 mmMonoshock Absorber
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Lubrication - Forced Lubrication, Semi-Dry Sump, Rake / Trail - 31 / 120 mm-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,58,5006,38,000
Ex-Showroom Price
7,59,0005,66,000
RTO
64,80045,280
Insurance
34,70026,720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,45213,713

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Latest Car & Bike News

Image used for representational purpose only.
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The updated Kawasaki Vulcan S motorcycle gets a new colour option called Pearl Matte Sage Green while retaining the same mechanicals as the MY2024 model.
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