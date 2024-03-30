In 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Kawasaki Ninja 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 500 engine makes power & torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
Vulcan S vs Ninja 500 Comparison