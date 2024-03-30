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Kawasaki Vulcan S vs Kawasaki KX 100

In 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Kawasaki KX 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price). Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
Vulcan S vs KX 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vulcan s Kx 100
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 7.59 Lakhs₹ 4.88 Lakhs
Mileage20.58 kmpl55.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc99 cc
Power61 PS PS30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS

Filters
Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
ABS BS6
₹7.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
STD
₹4.88 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Vulcan S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L5 L
Length
2310 mm1920 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm330 mm
Wheelbase
1575 mm1310 mm
Height
1090 mm765 mm
Kerb Weight
235 kg77 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm870 mm
Width
855 mm765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-160/60-R17Front :-70/100-19 ,Rear :-90/100-16
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm184 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
186 kmph
Max Power
61 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
60 mm45.8 mm
Max Torque
62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc99 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinLiquid-cooled, 2-stroke Single
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc, Manual-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed, Return6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Bore
83 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork 130 mm30 mm Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock, linkage equipped, with adjustable preload 80 mmSingle shock
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Lubrication - Forced Lubrication, Semi-Dry Sump, Rake / Trail - 31 / 120 mm-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,58,5005,41,650
Ex-Showroom Price
7,59,0004,87,800
RTO
64,80039,024
Insurance
34,70014,826
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,45211,642

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