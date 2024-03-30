In 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Kawasaki KX 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price). Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
Vulcan S vs KX 100 Comparison