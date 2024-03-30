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Kawasaki Vulcan S vs Kawasaki KLX230RS

In 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Kawasaki KLX230RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX230RS Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm. On the other hand, KLX230RS engine makes power & torque 20 PS PS & 20.6 Nm respectively. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl. The KLX230RS mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Vulcan S vs KLX230RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vulcan s Klx230rs
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 7.59 Lakhs₹ 1.79 Lakhs
Mileage20.58 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc233 cc
Power61 PS PS20 PS PS

Filters
Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
ABS BS6
₹7.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KLX230RS
Kawasaki KLX230RS
STD 2026
₹1.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Vulcan S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L6.6 L
Length
2310 mm2035 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm275 mm
Wheelbase
1575 mm1350 mm
Height
1090 mm1175 mm
Kerb Weight
235 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm900 mm
Width
855 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm213 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-160/60-R17Front :-80/100-21, Rear :- 100/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm186 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
186 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
61 PS @ 7500 rpm20 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm66 mm
Max Torque
62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm20.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc233 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin4st, 1-cyl, SOHC, 2val, Air-cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc, ManualWet, Multi Disc
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed, Return6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm67 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork 130 mmTelescopic fork / 220 mm
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock, linkage equipped, with adjustable preload 80 mmNew Uni Trak Swingarm / 223 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Lubrication - Forced Lubrication, Semi-Dry Sump, Rake / Trail - 31 / 120 mm-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,58,5002,05,020
Ex-Showroom Price
7,59,0001,79,000
RTO
64,80014,320
Insurance
34,70011,700
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,4524,406

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