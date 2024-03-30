In 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Kawasaki KLX230RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX230RS Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm. On the other hand, KLX230RS engine makes power & torque 20 PS PS & 20.6 Nm respectively. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl. The KLX230RS mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Vulcan S vs KLX230RS Comparison