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Kawasaki Vulcan S vs Kawasaki KLX 140R F

In 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Kawasaki KLX 140R F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 140R F Price starts at Rs. 4.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm. On the other hand, KLX 140R F engine makes power & torque 11 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl. The KLX 140R F mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Vulcan S vs KLX 140R F Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vulcan s Klx 140r f
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 7.59 Lakhs₹ 4.11 Lakhs
Mileage20.58 kmpl60 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc144 cc
Power61 PS PS11 PS PS

Filters
Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
ABS BS6
₹7.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KLX 140R F
Kawasaki KLX 140R F
STD
₹4.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Vulcan S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L5.8 l
Length
2310 mm2005 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm315 mm
Wheelbase
1575 mm1330 mm
Height
1090 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
235 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm860 mm
Width
855 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm220mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-160/60-R17Front :-2.75-21,Rear :-4.10-18
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm190 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
186 kmph-
Max Power
61 PS @ 7500 rpm11 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm54.4 mm
Max Torque
62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm12 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc144 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc, ManualWet multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed, Return5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Bore
83 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork 130 mm33 mm telescopic fork/190 mm
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock, linkage equipped, with adjustable preload 80 mmUni-Trak with aluminium single shock; piggyback reservoir; adjustable preload; adjustable compression and rebound damping/200 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Lubrication - Forced Lubrication, Semi-Dry Sump, Rake / Trail - 31 / 120 mm-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,58,5004,57,178
Ex-Showroom Price
7,59,0004,11,000
RTO
64,80032,880
Insurance
34,70013,298
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,4529,826

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