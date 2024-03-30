In 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Kawasaki KLX 140R F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 140R F Price starts at Rs. 4.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm. On the other hand, KLX 140R F engine makes power & torque 11 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl. The KLX 140R F mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Vulcan S vs KLX 140R F Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vulcan s
|Klx 140r f
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 7.59 Lakhs
|₹ 4.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.58 kmpl
|60 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|144 cc
|Power
|61 PS PS
|11 PS PS