In 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm. On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
Vulcan S vs Eliminator Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vulcan s
|Eliminator
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 7.59 Lakhs
|₹ 5.62 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.58 kmpl
|30 to 30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|451 cc
|Power
|61 PS PS
|45 PS PS