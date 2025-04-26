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Kawasaki Vulcan S vs Kawasaki Eliminator

In 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm. On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
Vulcan S vs Eliminator Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vulcan s Eliminator
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 7.59 Lakhs₹ 5.62 Lakhs
Mileage20.58 kmpl30 to 30 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc451 cc
Power61 PS PS45 PS PS

Filters
Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
ABS BS6
₹7.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eliminator
Kawasaki Eliminator
STD
₹5.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Vulcan S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L13 L
Length
2310 mm2250 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1575 mm1520 mm
Height
1090 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
235 kg176 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm735 mm
Width
855 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-160/60-R17Front :-130/70-18, Rear :- 150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
186 kmph160 kmph
Max Power
61 PS @ 7500 rpm45 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc451 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc, Manual-
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed, Return6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork 130 mm41 mm telescopic fork / 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock, linkage equipped, with adjustable preload 80 mmTwin shocks / 90 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Lubrication - Forced Lubrication, Semi-Dry Sump, Rake / Trail - 31 / 120 mm-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,58,5006,56,098
Ex-Showroom Price
7,59,0005,62,000
RTO
64,80067,440
Insurance
34,70026,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,45214,102

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Image used for representational purpose only.
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