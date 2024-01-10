Saved Articles

Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Yamaha R3

In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
ABS BS6
₹6.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R3
Yamaha R3
STD
₹4.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
66 PS @ 8500 rpm42 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
60 mm44.1 mm
Max Torque
61 Nm @ 7000 rpm29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.8:1-
Displacement
649 cc321 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twinliquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 2-cylinder, 4-valves
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm68 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,97,1264,64,900
Ex-Showroom Price
7,15,0004,64,900
RTO
57,2000
Insurance
24,9260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,1339,992

