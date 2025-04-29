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Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Vespa Justin Bieber Edition

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 650 Justin bieber edition
BrandKawasakiVespa
Price₹ 8.48 Lakhs₹ 6.46 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc155 cc
Power67 PS PS12.50 PS PS

Filters
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
STD
₹8.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Justin Bieber Edition
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition
STD
₹6.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Versys 650 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L8 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
2165 mm1870 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg-
Height
1360 mm-
Saddle Height
845 mm790 mm
Width
840 mm735 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17Front :-110/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
407.4 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
67 PS @ 8500 rpm12.50 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
60 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
61 Nm @ 7000 rpm12.4 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
649 cc155
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic Centrifugal Dry Clutch With Vibration Dampers
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm58 mm
Chassis
Tubular Diamond, High-tensile Steel-
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability/80 mm-
Front Suspension
41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound damping-
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
TFT Instrument Cluster-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
12V 10 Ah-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,56,5007,16,892
Ex-Showroom Price
8,48,0006,45,690
RTO
71,92051,655
Insurance
36,58019,547
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,55815,408

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