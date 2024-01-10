In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs 6.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs 7.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 66 PS @ 8500 rpm & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 650 in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 26.14 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less