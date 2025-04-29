In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Versys 650
|Street triple
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 8.48 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|67 PS PS
|120-130 PS PS