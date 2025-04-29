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Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs Street Triple Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 650 Street triple
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 8.48 Lakhs₹ 10.86 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl19.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc765 cc
Power67 PS PS120-130 PS PS

Filters
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
STD
₹8.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Versys 650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L15 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
2165 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1402 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg189 kg
Height
1360 mm1047 mm
Saddle Height
845 mm826 mm
Width
840 mm792 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
407.4 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
67 PS @ 8500 rpm120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm53.4 mm
Max Torque
61 Nm @ 7000 rpm80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
649 cc765 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm78 mm
Chassis
Tubular Diamond, High-tensile Steel-
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability/80 mmShowa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound dampingShowa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
TFT Instrument ClusterRake - 23.7 Degree, Trail - 97.8 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sided
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
12V 10 Ah-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,56,50012,08,090
Ex-Showroom Price
8,48,00010,86,300
RTO
71,92086,904
Insurance
36,58034,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,55825,966

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There are no mechanical changes to the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650.
2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched at 7.93 lakh, gets a price hike of 16,000
29 Apr 2025
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Limited-run Triumph Street Triple 765 RX launched in India, prices start at 13.91 lakh
22 May 2026
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2026 Kawasaki Versys 650: Here are 5 things to know about the India-bound sport tourer
29 Jul 2025
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2026 Triumph Street Triple 765 RX and Moto2 editions unveiled
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Triumph Street Triple RX uses the same engine as the Street Triple RS.
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The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been unveiled to the European market.
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