In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Versys 650
|Scrambler 900
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 8.48 Lakhs
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|23.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|67 PS PS
|65 PS PS