In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Versys 650
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 8.48 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|67 PS PS
|100 PS PS