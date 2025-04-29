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HomeCompare BikesVersys 650 vs Speed Twin [2021-2024]

Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 650 Speed twin [2021-2024]
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 8.48 Lakhs₹ 9.46 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc1200 cc
Power67 PS PS100 PS PS

Filters
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
STD
₹8.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Versys 650 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2165 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg
Height
1360 mm
Saddle Height
845 mm
Width
840 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
407.4 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Max Power
67 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
60 mm80 mm
Max Torque
61 Nm @ 7000 rpm112 Nm @ 4250rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Bore
83 mm97.6 mm
Chassis
Tubular Diamond, High-tensile Steel-
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability/80 mmTwin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound dampingØ 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
TFT Instrument Cluster-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
12V 10 Ah-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,56,50012,32,962
Ex-Showroom Price
8,48,00011,09,000
RTO
71,92088,720
Insurance
36,58035,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,55826,501

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