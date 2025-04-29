In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Versys 650
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 8.48 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|67 PS PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS