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Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Triumph Bonneville T120

In 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
Versys 650 vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Versys 650 Bonneville t120
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 8.48 Lakhs₹ 11.85 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl21.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc1200 cc
Power67 PS PS80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS

Filters
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
STD
₹8.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
STD
₹11.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Versys 650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L14.5 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
2165 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg236 kg
Height
1360 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
845 mm790 mm
Width
840 mm780 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
407.4 km304.5 km
Max Speed
200 kmph190 kmph
Max Power
67 PS @ 8500 rpm80 PS @ 6550 rpm
Stroke
60 mm80 mm
Max Torque
61 Nm @ 7000 rpm105 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm97.6 mm
Chassis
Tubular Diamond, High-tensile Steel-
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability/80 mmTwin RSU’s, with pre-load adjustment
Front Suspension
41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound damping41mm cartridge forks
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
TFT Instrument ClusterSystem - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin chrome silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.5, Trail - 105.2 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
12V 10 Ah-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,56,50013,16,235
Ex-Showroom Price
8,48,00011,85,000
RTO
71,92094,800
Insurance
36,58036,435
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,55828,291

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There are no mechanical changes to the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650.
2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched at 7.93 lakh, gets a price hike of 16,000
29 Apr 2025
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The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been unveiled to the European market.
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