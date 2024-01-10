In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs 6.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 66 PS @ 8500 rpm & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS @ 9500 rpm & 98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 650 in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Z900 mileage is around 17.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less