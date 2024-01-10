In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs 6.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs 6.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Versys 650 engine makes power and torque 66 PS @ 8500 rpm & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Z650RS engine makes power & torque 67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 650 in 1 colour. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less